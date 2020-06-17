Zynn removes controversial pay to watch feature after being banned by Apple and Google

Zynn is no longer paying users to watch videos and refer friends to the app, a practice that quickly rocketed the TikTok clone to the top of both Apple and Google’s app stores.

The payment feature is being replaced with a new rewards system called Zynncheers. Zynncheers still gives users points for watching videos (now in addition to commenting on and liking videos). The big distinction is that we now have currently no rewards being offered as a swap for the points — not money or other things.

In the app, Zynn says users are certain to get “benefits and rewards” for collecting Zynncheers, but it doesn’t say what those will undoubtedly be. “We have some plans about the utilization of Zynncheers, but we need your opinions [sic] more,” the business writes. The Verge has reached out to Zynn for comment.

Zynn still seems to be thinking about maintaining something akin to the model that helped it to grow so quickly — offering users rewards for using the app. But it seems that Zynn is considering doing something different with the new system, which will not currently mention the possibility of users receiving cash or gift cards. The Information previously reported that Zynn’s creator, Kuaishou, used the pay-to-watch model to become a formidable TikTok rival in China.

The app launched in May. By the finish of the month, Zynn had surpassed TikTok on Apple’s App Store chart, which reflects new installs, and neared the top of Google’s Play Store, too. Google removed the app last week due to allegations that users had been stealing content, Zynn said. Apple removed the app earlier this week.

That means the only individuals who can even get Zynncheers at this time are individuals who installed the app on iOS or Android before it was taken off the two app stores (or who otherwise find ways to install the app on their phones).

Zynn has cited video plagiarism as the reason behind its removal from the app stores, so it’s not clear whether its controversial pay-to-watch model played a task. But the feature’s removal at this point implies that it could have now been an issue for just one or both platforms — other social networking apps have copyright infringement issues, too, but still stay in the store.

There’s really no reason to use Zynn over TikTok aside from its cash rewards. It is beat for beat the exact same app but with a much smaller number of users making new videos. On the Zynn subreddit, users are already posting in frustration about the new system. “This app is complete shit now,” one person wrote. Another thread added, “This update sucks ass.”