Zynga to Buy Turkish Mobile-Game Maker Peak for $1.8 Billion

Zynga mentioned on Monday it has agreed to purchase Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.Eight billion (roughly Rs. 13,553 crores) in a money and inventory transaction, in a deal that may assist the FarmVille maker increase its day by day energetic person base by 60 p.c. Shares of the corporate had been up 6.2 p.c at $9.72 (roughly Rs. 730) in buying and selling earlier than the bell.

The deal, anticipated to be accomplished within the third quarter, will comprise $900 million (roughly Rs. 6,776 crores) in money and $900 million (roughly Rs. 6,776 crores) in inventory, Zynga mentioned.

The firm has been strengthening its maintain on the cell gaming market by way of acquisitions and licensing agreements with media retailers to publish themed video games of in style franchises.

Zynga additionally raised its full-year bookings forecast to $1.84 billion (roughly Rs. 13,854 crores) from $1.80 billion (roughly Rs. 13,553), which excludes any contribution from the Peak deal.

