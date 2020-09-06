Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarter-finals with easy win By Reuters

2/2 © Reuters. Tennis: US OPEN



By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Alexander Zverev slammed down 18 aces en route to demolishing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

After an early break for the 2-1 lead, the 23-year-old German never let his Spanish opponent get a foothold in the match. He produced 39 winners and dropped just one service game during a ruthless performance.

Davidovich Fokina grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second set but the advantage was shortlived as Zverev broke back before racing away with the set. He sealed it with an ace.

The Spaniard barely had a chance to make an impact on the world number seven’s serve, the fastest clocking at 139 mph, just shy of his personal record of 142 mph.

Davidovich Fokina, who took a medical time out to treat a foot problem, tried to rattle Zverev by attempting some drop shots but the fleet-footed fifth seed moved nimbly around the court.

The win was overshadowed by a shocking incident one court over, as top seed and widely presumed favourite Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

