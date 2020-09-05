Zverev beats Mannarino after delay over health protocols at US Open By Reuters

5/5 © Reuters. Tennis: US OPEN



2/5

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Alexander Zverev feared his tie with Adrian Mannarino may not go ahead on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols but the German secured a 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 6-2 win in a match delayed almost three hours due to talks between organizers and New York health officials.

The U.S. Open third-round clash was originally scheduled to start at 2.30 p.m. local time on Louis Armstrong Stadium but was pushed back while the United States Tennis Association conducted “collaborative dialogue” with health officials.

“I was told there is very little chance that we were going to play,” Zverev said courtside after the match. “The New York State called and said he (Mannarino) shouldn’t play

“So it was back and forth, back and forth … it was political, not about us players.”

Mannarino was placed under an “enhanced protocol plan” after coming in contact with fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire, who pulled out of the tournament having tested positive for COVID-19.

When the players finally arrived on court at 5.15 p.m., Mannarino claimed the opening set in a tiebreak as an untidy Zverev posted 26 unforced errors.

“It’s also different because we were supposed to play during the warmest time of the day, with…