Zvartnots Airport asks passengers not to pack baggage, carry-on items – Panorama

In order to avoid the possible penetration of coronavirus into the airplane, baggage and carry-on items of all passengers will be always and securely sanitized as quickly as they go into Zvartnots International Airport inYerevan

“Therefore, please do not pack baggage and carry-on items when arriving at the airport; otherwise it will be unpacked at the airport,” Armenia International Airports CJSC stated in a declaration on Friday.

“Please note that if you wish, your belongings can be packed at the airport. They will be once again disinfected after packing with special materials,” the declaration included.