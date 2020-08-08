Zumimall Wireless Outdoor Security WiFi Camera, Solar Powered Rechargeable Battery Surveillance Camera, 1080P Home Security Camera, Night Vision, Two Way Audio, PIR Motion Detection, IP65 Waterproof



Price: $109.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 05:51:01 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Zumimall Wireless Solar Powered Outdoor Security Camera



Meet all your requirements

Full HD 1080p with 130° Wide Angle

Built-in 10400mAh Rechargeable Battery

360-Degree Solar Panel Charging

10m PIR Detection and Mobile Alerts

Clear Two-way Audio

20m/66ft Infrared Night Vision

IP65 Waterproof

Shared User Access through App

Encrypted Micro SD / Cloud Storage (AES 256-bit encryption)

Package Includes

1 * Wireless Security Camera

1 * Solar Panel

2 * Metal Mounts (one for camera,one for solar panel)

1 * Screws Sets

1 * 1.2m USB Cable (no charger)

1 * Quick User Guide

Clarity in 1080P & IR Night Vision

Zumimall outdoor security camera, equipped with a 36mm lens residential, providing high-resolution 1080P images feedback.The integration of efficient infrared lighting, an anti-reflection panel and ICR infrared filter enables excellent night vision up to 55ft.

Make sure the camera is not facing glasses, windows, or swimming pool.

Never Miss a Moment

Real-time Communication

Upgraded PIR sensor sends you notifications that matter. It sends accuracy alerts to your phone by Cloudedge APP when the outdoor camera detects people. Flexibly adjustable motion sensitivity and time setting can be helpful to reduce false alarms.

Videos are saved to SD Card/Cloud Storage by your choice.

Real-time Communciate

Zumimall outdoor wireless camera has a built-in speaker and 360° noise-canceling hypersensitive microphone. You can easily communicate with your baby, postman,or warn uninvited people no matter where you are.

Hold the “Intercom” button to talk.

Keep your family in sync.

One camera can be shared with multiple family members. Just login another App account and share your WiFi camera by scanning QR code or input their account number. Camera sharing can also be easily removed.

Using another email address/phone number to Create a new account

Non-stop Power Supply

The IP65-certified waterproof camera and solar panel are reliable and durable, Which can protect you in all types of weather throughout all seasons.As soon as the sun comes up, zumimall solar panel can charge up the camera battery.

Operating condition: -4°F ~ 140°F(-20°C ~ 60°C)

Super Easy Set Up

Download CloudEdge App, power on your camera, scan the QR code and connect to WiFi. After initial setup, you can place this outdoor surveillance camera anywhere within 5 minutes. Security is simple.

Tighten the safety screw after adjusting the angle of camera or solar panel to a best position.

How to properly connect solar panel and camera?

Install the wireless camera where you want to monitor.

Confirm a place where the solar panel can get full sun for most of the day and the distance between solar panel and camera should within 14m(25fts).

Secure the 360 security wall mount with the attached 3 screws, then screw the solar panel clockwise to the screw by the hole on the back of solar panel.

How to optimize the efficiency of Zumimall Solar Panel？

Mount your Zumimall solar panel in well-lit places and avoid locations like the shadow of trees, buildings, or other obstacles to ensure sufficient sunlight.

Adjust the orientation of the solar panel time to time to get the maximum sun exposion, since there are different intensities of sun-rays in different weathers, which will affect the energy production.

Wipe the surface of the solar panel with wet tissue or cloth regularly to remove the dust and deris on the panel’s surface.

NOTICE:

Rotate the protrusion (on the wall mount) anticlockwise to loose, after adjustment, rotate clockwise to tighten the swivel.

Feel free to message us to get tech support.

Package

1 PCS GX1S Camera & Solar Panel

2 PCS GX1S Camera

1 PCS GX1S Camera

1 PCS A3 Camera & Solar Panel

1 PCS A3/A3P Camera

Network

2.4Ghz WiFi

2.4Ghz WiFi

2.4Ghz WiFi

2.4Ghz WiFi

2.4Ghz WiFi

Power Supply

10400Mah Rechargeable Battery + Solar Panel

10400Mah Rechargeable Battery (Each Cam)

6000Mah Rechargeable Battery

6000Mah Rechargeable Battery + Solar Panel

6000Mah Rechargeable Battery + Solar Panel

Motion Detect

PIR Human Motion Detection

PIR Human Motion Detection

PIR Human Motion Detection

PIR Human Motion Detection

PIR Human Motion Detection

Night Vision

IR Night Vision

IR Night Vision

IR Night Vision

IR Night Vision

IR Night Vision

Storage

SD Card / Cloud Storage

SD Card / Cloud Storage

SD Card / Cloud Storage

SD Card / Cloud Storage

SD Card / Cloud Storage

Waterproof

IP65 Waterproof, Withstand 14°F~122°F

IP65 Waterproof, Withstand 14°F~122°F

IP65 Waterproof, Withstand 14°F~122°F

IP65 Waterproof, Withstand 14°F~122°F

IP65 Waterproof, Withstand 14°F~122°F

Remote Live View

APP: CloudEdge

APP: CloudEdge

APP: CloudEdge

APP: CloudEdge

APP: CloudEdge

Device Compatibility

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad

【Rechargeable battery & Solar Panel Supply】Solar powered, plugged in and powerful 10400mAh rechargeable battery,this wireless outdoor camera can keep running with non-stop power. No worries to take off the camera to charge.

【Totally Wireless Security Camera System】Totally wire free with 2 enhanced 4dBi antennas, this wireless outdoor security camera provides stronger connection on 2.4Ghz WiFi, covering more area in your house.(not compatible with 5G WiFi)

【PIR Motion Detection and Real-time Alerts】Improved PIR sensor and adjustable sensitivity allow zumimall solar security camera capture human motion only. When it is trigerred, it will send instant alerts on your phone and automatically save videos to micro SD card/cloud as your choice. Easy for you to check what is happening.

【1080P FHD & IR Night Vision】Equipped with 4 infrared LEDs, Zumimall solar powered outdoor camera ensure you sharp images up to 55ft even in darkness. See everything detailed via 120°wide view of full HD.

【Two-way Audio & Multiple Remote Access】Noise cancellation speaker & MIC makes interactively communication possible: talk with your elders, kids, postman or warm uninvited people while not at home. Multiple account sharing allows you share this WiFi camera with your family members to view it simultaneously.

【IP65 Waterproof home security camera system】Both Solar Panel and Outdoor Surveillance Camera are IP65-certificated, they can withstand a temperature range from -4°F to 140°F, having no problem to work normally in extreme weather such as a snowstorm.