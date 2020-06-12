Zuckerberg’s Former Aide Chris Cox Returns to Facebook as Product Head

Facebook’s former chief product officer, Chris Cox, is returning to his role, according to his post on the social media marketing platform.

Cox left Facebook in March last year after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg unmasked a plan to transform the world’s biggest social network in to an encryption-focused messaging company.

Zuckerberg shared Cox’s Facebook post on Thursday, adding “I’m really excited Chris is coming back to Facebook!”.

Cox dropped out of a graduate program at Stanford University to join Facebook in 2005 as a computer software engineer and helped developed its original news feed feature.

