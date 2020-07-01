Zuckerberg will meet with Facebook ad boycott organizers

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with organizers of an ad boycott aimed at the social media giant for its perceived failure to stop hate speech and racism from being shared on its platform.

Advertisements for a lot more than 400 brands including Coca-Cola, Starbucks now Lego are due to disappear from Facebook on Wednesday, following the ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ campaign launched by an amount of civil rights groups last month.

The groups enlisted assistance from the multinational corporations to simply help pressure the social media giant into taking concrete steps to block hate speech on its site in the wake of the death of George Floyd and amid a national reckoning over racism.

Facebook executives held at the least two meetings with advertisers on Tuesday, the eve of the planned one-month boycott, in a last-ditch attempt persuade them to reconsider their course of action.

However, the talks broke down following the executives offered no new details on how they would tackle hate speech, three sources told Reuters. Instead, they pointed back once again to recent press announcements, frustrating advertisers on the calls who believe those plans don’t go far enough.

Now, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to meet with the organizers behind boycott, a spokeswoman said late Tuesday.

The group, which include the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, has previously outlined 10 demands for Facebook including ‘Find[ing] and remov[ing] public and private groups dedicated to white supremacy, militia, antisemitism, violent conspiracies, Holocaust denialism, vaccine misinformation, and climate denialism.’

The group has also required allowing individuals who experience severe harassment to speak with a Facebook employee and called for the platform to issue refunds to brands whose adverts show up alongside offensive content that is later removed.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg last week asked to meet with the campaign organizers along with Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, Zuckerberg’s long-time friend, who came back to Facebook this month after resigning over the company’s direction this past year.

The civil rights groups insisted Zuckerberg also be at the dining table, with Anti-Defamation League Chief Executive Jonathan Greenblatt noting that as CEO, chairman and the organization’s largest shareholder, ‘he is the ultimate authority.’

The Facebook spokeswoman said late Tuesday that the company had confirmed that Zuckerberg would join the proposed meeting.

‘We’re waiting to hear right back and look forward to the ability to continue the dialogue,’ she said.

Facebook said earlier in the day this week it would submit to an audit of its hate speech controls, adding to plans to label newsworthy content that would otherwise violate its policies, following similar techniques at other social media platforms such as Twitter Inc.

One digital ad agency representative who participated in a turn to Tuesday said Facebook executives referred again and again to the audit, without offering additional concessions.

Facebook executives have reached out to chief executives, board members and chief marketing officers of major advertisers to talk them out from the boycott, a couple briefed on the discussions told Reuters.

The boycott will be a test for advertisers on how to reach billions of consumers without depending on the largest social media marketing platform on earth, an executive at an important ad agency said.

Companies that run adverts in order to promote their brand image instead of to make network marketing are less beholden to Facebook. Many of these, such as the multinational advertisers who have joined up with the boycott, will start to plot how they can achieve the same goals without Facebook, the executive said.

For Facebook, the boycott is unlikely to have a big long-term financial impact.

The top 100 brands on Facebook in 2019 likely earned only 6 percent of Facebook’s total $70 billion in annual revenue, based on a Morningstar research note citing Pathmatics data

Facebook said this past year its top 100 advertisers accounted for under 20 per cent of total ad revenue.

News of the boycott wiped away $56 billion from Facebook’s market capitalization after an 8 per cent drop in its stock on Friday. But shares recovered 3 percent on Tuesday and are actually trading 8 percent higher year up to now.

Facebook saw its shares drop $56 billion in valuation Friday as companies joined a campaign asking the social media giant to remove hate speech from its platform

But shares recovered 3 percent on Tuesday and so are actually trading 8 per cent higher year to date

On Wednesday, toymaker Lego became the latest brand to pause its ad spending on social media marketing, confirming it will be halting all online campaigns for at the least 30 days.

‘We are focused on having an optimistic impact on kids and the planet they will inherit. That includes adding to a positive, inclusive digital environment free from hate speech, discrimination and misinformation,’ Lego’s chief marketing officer Julia Goldin said in a statement published Wednesday.

‘We will take immediate steps to carefully review the standards we connect with advertising and engagement on global social media marketing platforms. While we do this, we will pause all paid advertising on global social media marketing platforms for at least 30 days,’ she added.

The social media ad boycott has continued to collect momentum since June 17, when the number of non-profits wrote an open letter calling for advertisers to boycott Facebook.

On Monday, cleaning goods giant Clorox joined the growing list of brands to cease advertising on Facebook.

The company announced that it will be suspending all ads on the social media site through the finish of the entire year, following suit with famous brands Ford, Denny’s, Adidas, Pepsi and Best Buy which all announced similar boycotts in the last week.

‘As a people-centered company committed to our values, we feel compelled to take action against hate speech, which we believe will increase through the balance of the year,’ Clorox said in a Monday statement. ‘This creates an increasingly unhealthy environment for people and our purpose-driven brands.’

The Clorox Company, which also incorporates brands Hidden Valley Ranch and Brita, added that it would ‘maintain our planned level of advertising spending but shift to other media.’

Coca-Cola also pulled its advertisements from Facebook on Friday, saying though it wasn’t officially joining the boycott, it will be pausing pay for traffic across all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days.

‘We will take this time around to reassess our advertising policies to find out whether revisions are needed. We also are expecting greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners,’ said James Quincey, Coca-Cola chairman and CEO.

A similar announcement was created by Unilever later Friday, that has been then accompanied by Starbucks, who said it working with civil rights groups to ‘stop the spread of hate speech’ and will be ending all social media adverts.

In response to the boycott, a Facebook spokeswoman said the organization invests billions each year to make certain safety and continuously works with outside experts to examine and update its policies.

The company has banned 250 white supremacist organizations from Facebook and Instagram, she said, adding that the company’s substantial investment artificial intelligence technology allows Facebook to find not quite 90 per cent of hate speech before users report it.

‘We know we have more work to do, and we’ll continue steadily to work with civil rights groups, GARM, and other experts to develop a lot more tools, technology and policies to continue this fight,’ the spokesperson added.