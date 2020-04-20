Zuckerberg says stay-at-home protests organized through Facebook qualify as ‘harmful misinformation’

George Stephanopoulos, anchor of “Good Morning America” (ABC) asked the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, “How do you deal with the fact that Facebook is now being used to organize a lot of these protests to defy social distancing guidelines in states?”

Zuckerberg addressed the issue on Monday, telling the host that these protests against social distancing through his social networking site went against community standards, and were taken down as soon as possible as they propagate “harmful misinformation”.

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Facebook teams up with researchers to help collect data on novel coronavirus in an effort to better equip health officials and the public moving forward amid the pandemic. https://t.co/goJzt9qVfT pic.twitter.com/A0KqrzT4Ru — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

Zuckerberg, however, argued that it was important for people to have a platform to debate such policies and that the lines between normal political discourse and more radical actions, that may inadvertently lead to adverse repercussions, are blurry. But in light of the current pandemic, health-related misinformation is a lot more harmful than probably under normal circumstances.

In his Tweets, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,”, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”, and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”, President Trump seemingly backed protesters in Virginia, Minnesota, and Michigan, who decided to take to the streets to object to what they deemed “too restrictive” stay-at-home orders. They also demanded that their respective state economies be reopened, facing quite the flack from other civilians and politicians alike.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Trump was accused of “fomenting domestic rebellion” by Jay Inslee, the Governor of Washington.

Source