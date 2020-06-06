Zuckerberg Promises a Review of Facebook Content Policies After Backlash

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday mentioned he would take into account modifications to the coverage that led the corporate to depart up controversial posts by President Donald Trump throughout current demonstrations protesting the demise of an unarmed black man whereas in police custody, a partial concession to critics. Zuckerberg didn’t promise particular coverage modifications in a Facebook publish, days after workers members walked off the job, some claiming he stored discovering new excuses to not problem Trump.

“I know many of you think we should have labelled the President’s posts in some way last week,” Zuckerberg wrote, referring to his choice to not take away Trump’s message containing the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“We’re going to review our policies allowing discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments we should adopt,” he wrote. “We’re going to review potential options for handling violating or partially-violating content aside from the binary leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions.”

Zuckerberg mentioned Facebook could be extra clear about its decision-making on whether or not to take down posts, assessment insurance policies on posts that might trigger voter suppression and would look to construct software program to advance racial justice, led by necessary lieutenants.

At a workers assembly earlier this week, workers questioned Zuckerberg’s stance on Trump’s publish.

Zuckerberg, who holds a controlling stake in Facebook, has maintained that whereas he discovered Trump’s feedback “deeply offensive,” they didn’t violate firm coverage towards incitements to violence.

Facebook’s coverage is both to take down a publish or go away it up, with out some other choices. Now, Zuckerberg mentioned, different prospects could be thought-about.

However, he added, “I worry that this approach has a risk of leading us to editorialize on content we don’t like even if it doesn’t violate our policies.”

