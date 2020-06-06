Zuckerberg posts ‘Black lives matter’ and pledges to review Facebook’s policies

“To members of our Black community: I stand with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter,” he wrote.

Facebook will review its policies on each these fronts, Zuckerberg mentioned, particularly accounting for “instances of excessive use of police or state force” and “civil unrest,” in addition to “the realities of voting in the midst of a pandemic.”

Zuckerberg has beforehand mentioned Facebook would take down any submit that incites violence — no matter who posted it — quite than inserting any form of warning label on it. When questioned in regards to the resolution to depart Trump’s posts up throughout this week’s city corridor, he mentioned Facebook’s policies at the moment do not cowl state use of drive as a result of states are legally allowed to use drive, in accordance to a transcript revealed by Recode. According to the transcript, Zuckerberg urged a “balanced” dialogue round altering that coverage.

In Friday’s observe, he mentioned the corporate will now think about approaches to problematic content material different than simply leaving it up or taking it down.

“I know many of you think we should have labeled the President’s posts in some way last week,” he mentioned, including that he has began inner discussions on how to method these questions sooner or later.

“In general, I worry that this approach has a risk of leading us to editorialize on content we don’t like even if it doesn’t violate our policies, so I think we need to proceed very carefully,” he added.

However, he stopped wanting guaranteeing imminent amendments to Facebook’s policies.

“I want to be clear that while we are looking at all of these areas, we may not come up with changes we want to make in all of them,” he mentioned.