Zuckerberg hits back at Facebook boycott

As an advertising boycott of Facebook continues to grow Mark Zuckerberg shows no sign of backing down.

The campaign, involving some of the world’s biggest organizations, calls on Facebook to accomplish more about hate speech and misinformation.

Facebook boss Mr Zuckerberg says that he thinks the brands will soon be back “soon enough” and that Facebook’s policies won’t change. It’s a tale that cuts to one’s heart of the way the internet interacts with democracy, freedom of speech, business and exactly how we define truth and hate.

In the newest of his weekly reports, this is Ros Atkins on Facebook and the boycott.