Dozens of boffins doing research funded by Mark Zuckerberg say Facebook should not be letting President Donald Trump utilize the social media platform to “spread both misinformation and incendiary statements.”

The researchers, including 60 professors at leading US research institutions, wrote to the Facebook CEO on Saturday asking Zuckerberg to “consider stricter policies on misinformation and incendiary language that harms people,” specially during the current turmoil over racial injustice.

The letter calls the spread of “deliberate misinformation and divisive language” despite the researchers’ goals of using technology to prevent and eradicate illness, improve childhood education and reform the criminal justice system.

Their mission “is antithetical with a of the stances that Facebook has been taking, so we’re encouraging them to be much more on along side it of truth and on the right side of history as we’ve said in the letter,” said Debora Marks of Harvard Medical School, one of three professors who organised it.

The the others are Martin Kampmann of the University of California-San Francisco and Jason Shepherd of the University of Utah. All have grants from a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative program trying to prevent, cure and treat neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

They said the letter had more than 160 signatories. Shepherd said about 10 % are employees of foundations run by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The letter objects specifically to Zuckerberg’s decision to not at least flag as a violation of Facebook’s community standards Trump’s post that stated “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in reaction to unrest in Minneapolis on the videotaped killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer. The letter’s authors called the post “a clear statement of inciting violence.”

Twitter had both flagged and demoted a Trump tweet using the same language.

In a statement, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative noted that the philanthropic organisation is separate from Facebook and said “we are grateful for our staff, partners and grantees” and “respect their right to voice their opinions, including on Facebook policies.”

Some Facebook employees have publicly objected to Zuckerberg’s refusal to defeat or label misleading or incendiary posts by Trump and other politicians. But Zuckerberg — who controls a lot of voting shares in the organization — has so far refused.

On Friday, Zuckerberg said in a post he would review “potential options for handling violating or partially-violating content aside from the binary leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions”

“I know many of you think we should have labeled the President’s posts in some way last week,” that he wrote. “Our current policy is when content is in fact inciting violence, then the right mitigation is always to take that content down — perhaps not let people continue seeing it behind a flag. There is not any exception for this policy for politicians or newsworthiness.”