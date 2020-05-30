Zuckerberg explains why Facebook takes no action on Trump’s posts   – Armenian News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defined Friday evening why his firm would take no action on posts wherein President Trump threatened “looting” in Minneapolis would result in “shooting.”

That clarification got here roughly 16 hours after Twitter did take action and regardless of Zuckerberg’s having beforehand informed Congress that posts inciting violence wouldn’t be tolerated on Facebook, in response to CNN.

“I know many people are upset that we’ve left the President’s posts up,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook submit.

Trump’s posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter learn, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Within two-and-a-half hours of the submit, Twitter had positioned a warning label on it saying it glorified violence.

Facebook, against this, remained silent on the matter for 18 hours till Zuckerberg’s submit appeared.



