Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump – Armenian News

Mark Zuckerberg is setting a “dangerous precedent” by permitting a submit by Donald Trump to stay on Facebook, BBC News studies, citing a warning by civil rights leaders.

Their assertion adopted a video name with the social media large’s founder.

The US president’s submit, concerning the widespread protests following the loss of life of George Floyd, was hidden by Twitter final week for “glorifying violence”.

Facebook workers additionally voiced their anger at their employer, with some staging a “virtual walkout”.

In the submit, the president wrote he would “send in the National Guard”, and warned that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”.