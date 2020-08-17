ZTE’s Axon 20 5G will have the first under-display camera

ZTE has announced that it will release the first “mass-produced” mobile phone with an under-display selfie camera, with the launch set for September 1st. The Axon 20 5G is anticipated to have a 6.92-inch OLED display screen, however there’ll be no notches, punch holes or other imperfections where a front camera would typically go.

So far, the most all-screen phones have utilized video cameras that pop out of the top orside ZTE keeps in mind that “all the major industry players” have been dealing with under-display video cameras, however it’s obviously the first to bring one to market. We simply hope that under-display tech has actually enhanced considering that we last saw it on an Oppo prototype, since that design revealed a reasonable quantity of hazing. The difficulty is shooting through the display screen, which undoubtedly isn’t entirely transparent.