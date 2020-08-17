ZTE plans to launch first smartphone with under-display camera next month

If you want to purchase a phone with an under-display front camera right now, you’re out of luck. While several companies have tested the feature, none have yet to ship one to consumers. But that should change soon, as ZTE aims to become the first company to mass-produce and ship a phone with an under-display camera next month.

The Axon 20 5G will launch in China on September 1st. ZTE notes in its press release that “all the major industry players” are working on under-display cameras, but it plans to be the first one to get a smartphone with this feature out the door. The Axon 20 5G is said to be the “world’s first mass-produced 5G smartphone,” according to ZTE.

Image: ZTE

Several companies have been teasing smartphones with under-display cameras over the last year. Oppo and Xiaomi both showed off prototype smartphones that include a front camera hidden beneath the screen in 2019. Xiaomi explained that its under-display camera would be embedded to the top of the device and covered using a “special-low-reflective glass with high transmittance,” allowing the display to become transparent to take pictures. Oppo showed a prototype build of its first phone with the feature…