ZTE K92 Primetime 10.1″ Tablet (32GB, WiFi + Cellular + GPS) Full HD Display, Snapdragon 625, Hotspot, 4G LTE GSM Unlocked (128GB SD Bundle) Navy



Price: $159.99





The ZTE K92 Tablet offers a gorgeous 10″Full High Definition screen, Fast 2.0Ghz Qualcomm Octa-Core Processor, all-day battery life, go-anywhere capability with Unlocked GSM/LTE (or Wi-Fi of course), and crisp Dolby sound out of its dual speakers. Android 7.1.1 with Playstore Download and Play the latest games on your tablet computerDual Front-Facing speakers with dual Bluetooth® media streaming – Dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Audio™ provide the user with an immersive entertainment experience.Bright 10″ Full HD Display – With a 10-inch 1920 x 1200 TFT full HD display screen, text, content, and images are brighter, with crystal-clear precision and brilliant color.9070mAh battery – With Primetime’s large 9070 mAh battery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, you’ll have less downtime and more time accessing the media and tools you need most.

Use Anywhere: WiFi, or Unlocked GSM/LTE Bands (LTE 2100(1),LTE 1900(2,PCS),LTE 1700/2100(4,AWS),LTE 850(5),LTE 2600(7),LTE 700(12),LTE 700(29),LTE 2300(30)). Cellular only for Data Purpose, this device can NOT make calls.

10.1 inches, 1200 x 1920 pixels, 16:10 ratio (~224 ppi density). WiFi Hotspot, FM Radio, Quick Launch Button for quick App Launch.

32GB ROM, 2GB RAM and Super Fast 2GHZ Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953, 2016, 64 bit, octa-core. Micro-SD Slot(Up to 128GB)

5MP Cameras in both Front and Rear. All Day 9070mAh Li-Po battery. Stereo Dolby Audio Speakers.

OEM Factory Unlocked Model may be discontinued by the manufacturer and may no longer carry Warranty. Will work GSM Carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, Metro, Etc but will not work CDMA Carriers like Verizon, Sprint, and Boost.