ZTEs Axon 11 5G was introduced again in March and a decrease value variant of that cellphone is arriving on June 1, as ZTE confirmed on Weibo. The ZTE Axon 11 SE will formally be introduced in China on June 1. Although the corporate has not but formally confirmed the specs of the handset, weve already gotten a peek at these due to the TENAA itemizing.

The poster revealed by ZTE says one thing alongside the traces of Lights, digicam, motion! as a nod to the cellphones supposed digicam talents. There can be a livestream to announce the cellphone on June 1 at 2PM native time.

Based on earlier rumors, we count on the ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G to be powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G, which yields comparable efficiency to the Snapdragon 765G, although, their cluster preparations is barely completely different.

The Axon 11 SE is aimed toward a youthful viewers, as we will see within the poster above. So it’s actually going to have a lower cost level than its Qualcomm-powered counterpart.











ZTE Axon 11 SE

According to its TENAA certification, the Axon 11 SE may have a 6.53-inch LCD display with FHD+ decision and a punch-hole selfie digicam. The cellphone can be outfitted with a triple or quad-camera setup together with a 48MP primary digicam, an 8MP secondary digicam  maybe an extremely broad, and a 2MP sensor that may very well be (both) a depth sensor and/or macro digicam.

There can be both 6GB of 8GB or RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of onboard reminiscence. The cellphone will include Android 10 out of the field with ZTEs MiFavor UI and powered by a 3,900 mAh battery.

Source  Via