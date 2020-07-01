ZTE Blade A3v appears on Google Play Console, likely an affordable Android 10 phone for Verizon

A ZTE Blade A3v has appeared on the Google Play Console, model name Z5157V. It’s a simple device, quite like the Blade A3 Prime that launched on Yahoo Mobile and Visible earlier this month just $99. Both of these are Verizon-based MVNO networks incidentally and that “v” in the model name shows that that the brand new handset is likely on end up on that carrier as well.

The phone runs Android 10 on a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset – quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU at 2.0 GHz and a PowerVR GE8300 GPU (660 MHz). It’s attached to 2 GB of RAM, no word on the storage.

The screen has 720 x 1,440 px resolution and a pixel density around 320 dpi (GPC reports rounded values). This suggests that the screen will undoubtedly be around 5” in size – that makes sense as the Blade A3 (2019) has a 5.0” screen while the A3 Prime is “bigger” with a 5.45” screen.

The ZTE Blade A3v was certified by both the FCC and the Bluetooth SIG in May, so it’s only waiting for a convenient time for you to launch. Don’t expect a flashy event though, most likely it’ll quietly appear in stores (again, probably Verizon’s or among its partner networks).

Source