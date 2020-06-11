ZTE Blade A3 Prime launches on Yahoo Mobile and Visible for $99 with removable battery

The latest budget phone from ZTE is the Blade A3 Prime. Its an entry-level smartphone with a $99 price that will be arriving to both of Verizons MVNO networks: Yahoo Mobile and Visible. The phone is free on Visible through the networks SWAP program.









ZTE Blade A3 Prime

The Blade A3 Prime is equipped with a 5.45-inch 720p screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and powered by the MediaTek Helio A22. Theres 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage with support for a microSD card. And heres something you dont see anymore: the device has a removable 2,660 mAh battery.













Theres support for both face unlock and fingerprint authentication because of the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Theres also an 8MP camera on the back and dual LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash. Were also glad to start to see the USB-C charging port has finally trickled down to the entry-level phones here. Theres also a headphone jack.