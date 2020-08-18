ZTE Axon 20 5G official render reveals front panel, selfie camera is nowhere to be seen

ZTE is going to launch the Axon 20 5G on September 1, and we expect the device to have an under-display selfie camera, making it first in the world to be available for sale. The company CEO posted a teaser on Weibo, showcasing the front of the phone, along with a neat wallpaper suggesting the new tech will bring you nothing but smiles.

The phone has a practically non-existent bezel on top and a tiny one on the bottom. The sides are also easily visible, meaning this is going to be a flat panel with no curved edges. However, the power button is clearly not used as a fingerprint scanner, meaning this phone will likely have an OLED display.

The wallpaper of the Axon 20 5G is clearly depicting that any punch hole, in the corner or in the center (or a pill-shaped one) would be a disappointment. While we agree with the notion, it is very important to see how ZTE and Visionox managed to manufacture the panel before drawing any conclusions.

The biggest hurdle remains the quality of the picture and how the companies managed to program the pixels that sit on top of the camera lens.

Source (in Chinese) | Via