ZTE Axon 20 5G appears in three new colors in latest official poster

A render of the ZTE Axon 20 5G shared by a business executive a couple of days ago exposed the mobile phone in black color. Today, that very same staff member shared another poster, which displays the Axon 20 5G in three new colors along with the formerly validated black shade.

Additionally, the image when again validates that Axon 20 5G will load a 64MP main electronic camera, and this time we likewise get a much better take a look at the phone’s screen, which is lacking any holes or notches – thanks to the under-display selfie electronic camera.

ZTE hasn’t validated any other specifications of the Axon 20 5G yet, however thanks to TENAA, we understand it will load a 6.92″ Full HD+ OLED show with a finger print scanner below for biometric authentication.

The Axon 20 5G will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4 GHz, which might be a part of the (*20 *) 765G SoC. The mobile phone will boot to Android 10 and have up to 12GB RAM and as much as 256GB storage onboard.

For photography, it will have a 32MP in- screen selfie electronic camera, and the 64MP primary electronic camera on the back will be signed up with by one 8MP and 2 2MP systems. Keeping the whole plan up and running will be a 4,120 mAh battery with quick charging assistance.

The Axon 20 5G is showing up on September 1, however up until then, you can anticipate ZTE to validate more specifications and functions of the mobile phone.

