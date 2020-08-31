ZTE Axon 20 5G and its under-screen selfie cam star in a short video

The ZTE Axon 20 5G will be revealed later on today, September 1, however you can have a peek at the phone today– have a look at the video listed below to see it in action. Of course, the distinct function of this phone is the one you can’t see, the very first under-screen selfie electronic camera on a standardized phone.

The video reveals both a white background in addition to moving images and there are no noticeable artifacts– no dimmer location, no location where the animation looks cool. ZTE spoke about how the screen and electronic camera work to attain this smooth combination and consisted of a electronic camera sample to flaunt the image quality (which was the essential problem with under-screen video cameras).

The screen will be a big 6.92″ OLED panel (1080p+ resolution) while the electronic camera concealed behind it will include a 32 MP sensing unit. Also tucked under the screen is a finger print reader.

The remainder of the specifications are currently understood thanks to numerous leakages. Long story short, anticipate a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 12/256 GB memory and 4,120 mAh battery with quick charging. As for the video cameras on the back, they are in a 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP setup.

