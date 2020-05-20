ZTE Axon 11 SE surfaces on TENAA

ZTE unveiled its Axon 11 5G again in March and it is quickly to be joined by the Axon 11 SE, which surfaced on Chinese certification web site TENAA full with a preliminary spec sheet and pictures. Visually, it appears to be like just like the a1 ZTG01 which was revealed in Japan again in March

Its constructed round a 6.53-inch LCD with FHD+ decision and a punch-hole cutout within the high left nook for the 16MP the selfie digital camera. Around the again, we’ve a 48MP major shooter alongside an 8MP secondary shooter and two 2MP sensors. There’s additionally a capacitive fingerprint scanner.











ZTE Axon 11 SE

Under the hood, the Axon 11 SE boasts an eight-core CPU clocked in at 2.zero GHz which is believed to be a part of a Mediatek Dimensity 800 5G chipset. Theres 6 or 8GB RAM and 64/128/256GB of expandable storage.

On the software program entrance, the cellphone boots Android 10 presumably with ZTEs MiFavor UI on high. The cellphone additionally boasts a 3,900 mAh battery and measures in at 162.7×76.3×8.8mm.

Source (in Chinese) | Via