ZTE Axon 11 SE listed by retailer ahead of launch

ZTE is ready to introduce its Axon 11 SE on June 1. Yet Chinese retailer Tmall could not wait that lengthy and printed an inventory for the telephone full with its key specs. It comes with a 6.53-inch LCD with an FHD+ decision and a 16MP selfie cam.

It will even help dual-mode 5G connectivity due to the Dimensity 800 chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The digicam division will probably be headlined by a 48MP fundamental shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules – presumably for depth knowledge and macro images.











ZTE Axon 11 SE (TENAA photographs)

The battery is available in at 4,000mAh and the telephone will even sport a rear-placed fingerprint reader. On the software program aspect, we’ve got Android 10 with the corporates customized MiFavor UI on high. The telephone will probably be provided in black, blue and white colours. Pricing remains to be unknown however in accordance with rumors, it is going to be within the CNY 2,000 ($280) vary.

Source (in Chinese) | Via