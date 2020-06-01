ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G is official with Dimensity 800

Right on schedule, ZTE has introduced the Axon 11 SE 5G in China. The key function of the Axon 11 SE 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, which permits for dual-mode 5G, and is a Snapdragon 765G-grade performer.

ZTE claims the Axon 11 SE 5G can endure an hour of heavy gaming, whereas charging, all of the whereas staying beneath 40-degrees. That’s achieved due to graphite warmth sinks that effectively dissipate the warmth from the CPU and GPU.

The entrance is occupied by a 6.53-inch IPS LCD of 2340x1080px decision.







ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G

There’s a 16MP f/2.zero digital camera on the entrance and a quad digital camera setup on the rear. The primary digital camera is a 48MP f/1.79, adopted by an 8MP f/2.2 120-degree ultrawide and a pair of 2MP f/2.Four sensors – a macro and a depth sensor.

Inside there is a 4,000mAh battery that ZTE claims can endure 12 hours of grueling use and may cost again to 50% in simply 30 minutes .

The ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G runs Android 10 beneath its customized MiFavor UI OS.

Pre-orders for the ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G are actually stay in China. The base 6/128GB configuration prices CNY 1998 (250), the 8/128GB mannequin is CNY 2298 (290) and the chart-topping 8/256GB is CNY 2598 (330).

You can have a decide between Aurora Glamour and Aurora Glacier colours.

