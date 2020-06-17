ZTE Axon 11 goes on sale in Germany in both 4G and 5G varieties

ZTEs Axon 11 series has managed to escape China and is now on sale in Germany. Users can choose from the Axon 11 4G and its 5G counterpart which can be found from a number of retailers and carriers.

The two devices share an identical human body with 6.47-inch AMOLED display nevertheless the 5G variant runs on the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 6/8 GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also features a 64MP primary camera and offers 18W fast charging. The 4G edition relies on the Helio P70 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and comes with a 48MP main shooter.

The Axon 11 4G will retail for 350 while the Axon 11 5G will select 600. Both models already are available and rumor has it, ZTE is also about to expand their availability to other parts of Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. Theres also talks that ZTE is planning to bring the Axon 11 5G to the usa market some time next year with slight alterations to its hardware.

