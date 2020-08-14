ZTE A20 5G full specs and design revealed by TENAA

ZTE is quickly going to introduce the A20 5G with an under-display electronic camera. The business hasn’t disclosed any information about it yet, however a ZTE smart device bearing design code A2121 and thought to be the A20 5G just recently got licensed by TENAA, exposing its full specs and design at the same time.

The ZTE A2121 is constructed around a 6.92″ Full HD+ OLED show that has a finger print reader beneath for biometric authentication. The 32 MP selfie electronic camera isn’t noticeable in the image considering that the screen is shut off, however we can see that the smart device has a quad electronic camera setup on the back which is a mix of a 64 MP main, 8MP (most likely ultrawide) and 2 2MP systems (most likely depth and macro).









ZTE A2121 thought to be the ZTE A20 5G

Under the hood, the ZTE A2121 has an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4 GHz, which matches the Snapdragon 765 G SoC. The smart device runs Android 10 and the chipset is coupled with 6GB, 8GB, or 12 GB RAM. There will be 3 storage alternatives – 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The smart device will likewise have a microSD card slot, permitting storage growth by approximately 1TB.

Keeping the lights on will be a 4,120 mAh battery with quick charging assistance. The ZTE A2121 will be used in a minimum of 2 colors – White and Blue – and must show up in China quickly now that it’s TENAA licensed.

