Zozo Championship moves to Sherwood, hopes to return to Japan in 2021

Tiger Woods will not safeguard his Zozo Championship titlein Japan But he may well do it at an old haunt.

The PGA Tour formally revealed Monday night that this fall’s occasion will move to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, and be momentarily rechristened the Zozo Championship @ Sherwood.

Per the Tour’s release, the relocation is the outcome of “unprecedented challenges” and “unique circumstances”– specifically, the continuous COIVD-19 pandemic.

The Zozo, set up forOct 22-25, made its Tour launching in 2015, with Woods winning his 82nd Tour title, connecting Sam Snead for the all-time record.

“Following in 2015’s effective launch, our gamers will no doubt be dissatisfied to miss out on taking a trip to Japan to play in theZozo Championship this year, however we look forward to returning in 2021,” PGA Tour executive vice president Ty Votaw stated.

With the Asian Swing on hiatus, the Zozo is now part of a makeshift West Coast Swing consisting of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Oct 8-11) at TPC Summerlin and the CJ Cup (Oct 15-18), which was moved to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas

As for Woods, he hosted his World Challenge occasion at Sherwood from 2000-2013, winning 5 times.