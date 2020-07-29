ZOSI 8CH 1080P Security Camera System Outdoor,H.265+ 8-Channel HD-TVI 5MP Lite Video DVR recorder with 4x HD 1920TVL 1080P Weatherproof CCTV Cameras NO Hard Drive ,Motion Alert, Remote Access



Product Description

ZOSI Security Camera System



System Specification

8 channel dvr(could add 4 extra cameras)

5MP lite Resolution DVR

H.265+ Compression Technology

Video output: HDMI / VGA / CVBS

Support remote & local viewing or playback

Advanced & Customizable Motion Detection

Secure and Intelligent Recording

No Recording for Specific Areas

Noted:

This product require cabling. It is strongly suggested to test all products before install.

this security system could work fine without internet. If you want to remote viewing on phone or laptop, you would need to connect the dvr to the internet.

What’s in the BOX ?

1 x 8 channel H.265+ DVR

4 x 2MP Bullet Cameras

4 x 60ft cctv cable(bnc & power)

1 x 1 to 4 power splitter cable

2 x 12V 2A power supply

1 x USB mouse

4 x Mounting Screw Bags

4 x Warning sticker

Local View & Remote View

Local Viewing: No Network needed, just connect the system to a monitor via HDMI / VGA port and enjoy multiple-cam views on one screen.

Remote Viewing: Connect the internet to the DVR . Download the ZOSI Smart app on your smartphone (iOS or Android), Or download the AVSS PC client on PC.

With remote app, you can view feeds live, receive push notifications and watch any previously recorded footage. You’ll never miss any moment, no matter where you are.

Optional Recording Mode

Record Continuous: Your DVR will continuously record regardless of what is Happening.

Schedule Record : The schedule is presented as a 24-hour 7 days a week grid and is color coded to represent the event type.

Motion Detection Record: Your DVR will only record when motion is detected.

Recycle Record: This option allows your DVR to overwrite the oldest video files on thehard drive when recording.

Expandable Camera System

This 8 channel 4-in-1 DVR which supports Analog, HD-TVI, CVI ,AHD Camera. It provides you the flexibility to extend additional cameras.

The DVR supports up to 8pcs cameras, that means you can add 4 additional cameras to this system.

Zosi have bullet camera, dome camera, black camera, white camera which comptible for this system. So you could add different cameras to complete your business security solution.

Connection Type

BNC Cable

BNC Cable

Wifi 2.4Ghz

BNC Cable

BNC Cable

DVR / NVR

8 channel DVR

/

8 channel wireless NVR

8 channel H.265+ DVR

8 channel H.265+ DVR

Camera

8 bullet cameras

1 bullet camera

8 wireless cameras

8 PIR cameras

8 bullet cameras

Resolution

1080P

1080P

1080P

5.0MP

8.0MP(4K)

Weatherproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Night Vision

65ft

80ft

65ft

50ft

100ft

Motion Detection

✓

/

✓

PIR Motion Detection

✓

Hard Drive pre-installed

1TB security hard drive

/

2TB security hard drive

2TB security hard drive

2TB security hard drive

Remote Phone APP

ZOSI Smart

/

ZOSI Smart

ZOSI Smart

ZOSI Smart

【H. 265/H.265+ 8CH 5MP Lite HD-TVI DVR】With the advanced H. 265 technology, keep the high quality video, it allows you to maximize storage space and enjoy ultra-long recording.

【Expandable camera system】This is 8Channel 4-in-1 DVR supports analog HD-TVI CVI AHD camera It provides you extend additional cameras You can add more 4pcs 720P or 1080P Bullet or dome cameras

【IP67 Weatherproof Camera,80ft Night Vision】This Camera use Aluminum Metal materials, Can be installed in outdoor or indoor place.Up to 80ft night vision in total darkness and 130ft Night vision in ambient light.

【Remote Access & Motion Detection & Instant alerts】Free app for live view & Playback on smart devices with Wi-Fi anywhere anytime.You can customize a specific motion detection zone in each camera to minimize false alerts.

【No Include Hard Drive】–This system not include hard drive. Assembling a 3.5 inch SATA 500GB to 2TB hard drive is necessary.