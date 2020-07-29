ZOSI 8CH 1080P Security Camera System Outdoor,H.265+ 8-Channel HD-TVI 5MP Lite Video DVR recorder with 4x HD 1920TVL 1080P Weatherproof CCTV Cameras NO Hard Drive ,Motion Alert, Remote Access

Price: $115.99
Product Description
ZOSI Security Camera System
System Specification
8 channel dvr(could add 4 extra cameras)
5MP lite Resolution DVR
H.265+ Compression Technology
Video output: HDMI / VGA / CVBS
Support remote & local viewing or playback
Advanced & Customizable Motion Detection
Secure and Intelligent Recording
No Recording for Specific Areas
Noted:
This product require cabling. It is strongly suggested to test all products before install.
this security system could work fine without internet. If you want to remote viewing on phone or laptop, you would need to connect the dvr to the internet.
What’s in the BOX ?
1 x 8 channel H.265+ DVR
4 x 2MP Bullet Cameras
4 x 60ft cctv cable(bnc & power)
1 x 1 to 4 power splitter cable
2 x 12V 2A power supply
1 x USB mouse
4 x Mounting Screw Bags
4 x Warning sticker
Local View & Remote View
Local Viewing: No Network needed, just connect the system to a monitor via HDMI / VGA port and enjoy multiple-cam views on one screen.
Remote Viewing: Connect the internet to the DVR . Download the ZOSI Smart app on your smartphone (iOS or Android), Or download the AVSS PC client on PC.
With remote app, you can view feeds live, receive push notifications and watch any previously recorded footage. You’ll never miss any moment, no matter where you are.
Optional Recording Mode
Record Continuous: Your DVR will continuously record regardless of what is Happening.
Schedule Record : The schedule is presented as a 24-hour 7 days a week grid and is color coded to represent the event type.
Motion Detection Record: Your DVR will only record when motion is detected.
Recycle Record: This option allows your DVR to overwrite the oldest video files on thehard drive when recording.
Expandable Camera System
This 8 channel 4-in-1 DVR which supports Analog, HD-TVI, CVI ,AHD Camera. It provides you the flexibility to extend additional cameras.
The DVR supports up to 8pcs cameras, that means you can add 4 additional cameras to this system.
Zosi have bullet camera, dome camera, black camera, white camera which comptible for this system. So you could add different cameras to complete your business security solution.
Connection Type
BNC Cable
BNC Cable
Wifi 2.4Ghz
BNC Cable
BNC Cable
DVR / NVR
8 channel DVR
8 channel wireless NVR
8 channel H.265+ DVR
8 channel H.265+ DVR
Camera
8 bullet cameras
1 bullet camera
8 wireless cameras
8 PIR cameras
8 bullet cameras
Resolution
1080P
1080P
1080P
5.0MP
8.0MP(4K)
Weatherproof
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Night Vision
65ft
80ft
65ft
50ft
100ft
Motion Detection
✓
✓
PIR Motion Detection
✓
Hard Drive pre-installed
1TB security hard drive
2TB security hard drive
2TB security hard drive
2TB security hard drive
Remote Phone APP
ZOSI Smart
ZOSI Smart
ZOSI Smart
ZOSI Smart
【H. 265/H.265+ 8CH 5MP Lite HD-TVI DVR】With the advanced H. 265 technology, keep the high quality video, it allows you to maximize storage space and enjoy ultra-long recording.
【Expandable camera system】This is 8Channel 4-in-1 DVR supports analog HD-TVI CVI AHD camera It provides you extend additional cameras You can add more 4pcs 720P or 1080P Bullet or dome cameras
【IP67 Weatherproof Camera,80ft Night Vision】This Camera use Aluminum Metal materials, Can be installed in outdoor or indoor place.Up to 80ft night vision in total darkness and 130ft Night vision in ambient light.
【Remote Access & Motion Detection & Instant alerts】Free app for live view & Playback on smart devices with Wi-Fi anywhere anytime.You can customize a specific motion detection zone in each camera to minimize false alerts.
【No Include Hard Drive】–This system not include hard drive. Assembling a 3.5 inch SATA 500GB to 2TB hard drive is necessary.