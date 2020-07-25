

Product Description

Zosam New Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor E100 E200 E300 E125 E150 E500 E175

PR200 E225S E325S MX350 Pocket Mod Sports Mod and Dirt Quad 3-Prong Inline-24V 1.5A 36W

Output: 24V 1.5A 36W; Input: 100-240V 1.5A 50-60Hz ; Size: Female 3-Pin Inline

Compatible Models

Razor Electric Scooter E100 E200 E200S E300 E300S E325 E175 E150 PR200 E125 E225

Razor E200S Seated Electric Scooter Models

Razor E500S E225S E325S Electric Scooter

Razor Dirt Rocket MX350 MX400

Razor Dune Buggy Scooter

Razor Dirt QUAD Electric Scooter ATV Off-Road

Razor E100S E300S Seated Electric Scooter Models

Razor Electric Trikke E2 E500S E500

Razor Pocket Mod Series Electric Scooter

Razor PR200 Pocket

Razor Rebellion Chopper Electric

Razor Mini Chopper Electric Bike

Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket

Razor Pocket Mod (Bella, Betty, Bistro, Daisy, iMod and Vapor) Electric Bikes

Compatible P/N

Razor rebellion Chopper mini bike

Razor Scooter Battery Charger Premium Inline

Freedom Scooter Model 644, 942, 943, 946, 961, 947

Razor ZR350 Electric Motorcycle

Boreem Electric Scooter Jia 601-S and Jia 602-D (250 Watt Version)

Razor Esparkpark Electric Scooter Models

Razor Ground Force Electric Powered Go-Kart Scooter

Note 1.Please press [Ctrl + F]to search your type.

2.In order to get a correct adapter please kindly double check if your original adapter’s

output and connector size are the same as ours firstly.

Lightweight and easy to fit in a briefcase!

Package Included

1 x AC Adapter

1 x Power Cord

High quality power chip inside long service life!

External high temperature resistant fireproof high quality and durable

Intelligent identification multiple protection

Adopt intelligent control chip and charging and discharging chip to provide advanced multiple circuits to protect the whole process of charging without worry

Standard input interface

Using pure copper material with excellent electrical conductivity, wear resistance is not deformed

Compatible Models: Razor E100 E200 E300 E125 E150 E500 E175 PR200 MX350 Electric Scooter Battery Charger; Ground Force; Mini Chopper; Pocket Rocket; Pocket Mod; Sports Mod and Dirt Quad

Compatible for Razor Trikke E2 Razor E200S E300S E500S E325S Electric Scooter Razor MX350 MX400 ZR350; Razor Rebellion Electric Chopper Razor Dirt Quad Electric ATV; Razor PR200 Pocket Rocket; Razor Ground Force Electric Go-Kart

SAFETY, GOOD DURABILITY，RELIABILITY – All of our products have undergone rigorous inspection. Our products can compete with the original charger, or any other replacement, protect your battery carefully

Customer Service: 30-day money-back guarantee; 12 Months warranty for quality-related issues.Please contact us with any questions or concerns – we are here to help.Note: Available at a lower price from other sellers, potentially without free Prime shipping.