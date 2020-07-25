Price: $24.08
Zosam New Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor E100 E200 E300 E125 E150 E500 E175
PR200 E225S E325S MX350 Pocket Mod Sports Mod and Dirt Quad 3-Prong Inline-24V 1.5A 36W
Output: 24V 1.5A 36W; Input: 100-240V 1.5A 50-60Hz ; Size: Female 3-Pin Inline
Compatible Models
Razor Electric Scooter E100 E200 E200S E300 E300S E325 E175 E150 PR200 E125 E225
Razor E200S Seated Electric Scooter Models
Razor E500S E225S E325S Electric Scooter
Razor Dirt Rocket MX350 MX400
Razor Dune Buggy Scooter
Razor Dirt QUAD Electric Scooter ATV Off-Road
Razor E100S E300S Seated Electric Scooter Models
Razor Electric Trikke E2 E500S E500
Razor Pocket Mod Series Electric Scooter
Razor PR200 Pocket
Razor Rebellion Chopper Electric
Razor Mini Chopper Electric Bike
Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket
Razor Pocket Mod (Bella, Betty, Bistro, Daisy, iMod and Vapor) Electric Bikes
Compatible P/N
Razor rebellion Chopper mini bike
Razor Scooter Battery Charger Premium Inline
Freedom Scooter Model 644, 942, 943, 946, 961, 947
Razor ZR350 Electric Motorcycle
Boreem Electric Scooter Jia 601-S and Jia 602-D (250 Watt Version)
Razor Esparkpark Electric Scooter Models
Razor Ground Force Electric Powered Go-Kart Scooter
Note 1.Please press [Ctrl + F]to search your type.
2.In order to get a correct adapter please kindly double check if your original adapter’s
output and connector size are the same as ours firstly.
Lightweight and easy to fit in a briefcase!
1 x AC Adapter
1 x Power Cord
High quality power chip inside long service life!
External high temperature resistant fireproof high quality and durable
Intelligent identification multiple protection
Adopt intelligent control chip and charging and discharging chip to provide advanced multiple circuits to protect the whole process of charging without worry
Standard input interface
Using pure copper material with excellent electrical conductivity, wear resistance is not deformed
Compatible Models: Razor E100 E200 E300 E125 E150 E500 E175 PR200 MX350 Electric Scooter Battery Charger; Ground Force; Mini Chopper; Pocket Rocket; Pocket Mod; Sports Mod and Dirt Quad
Compatible for Razor Trikke E2 Razor E200S E300S E500S E325S Electric Scooter Razor MX350 MX400 ZR350; Razor Rebellion Electric Chopper Razor Dirt Quad Electric ATV; Razor PR200 Pocket Rocket; Razor Ground Force Electric Go-Kart
SAFETY, GOOD DURABILITY，RELIABILITY – All of our products have undergone rigorous inspection. Our products can compete with the original charger, or any other replacement, protect your battery carefully
Customer Service: 30-day money-back guarantee; 12 Months warranty for quality-related issues.Please contact us with any questions or concerns – we are here to help.Note: Available at a lower price from other sellers, potentially without free Prime shipping.