Zoom’s customer base soars 458% as it beats earnings estimates

No require to examine the audio, Wall Street can hear Zoom loud and clear.

After the close of trading on Monday, Zoom Video Communications reported an excellent 2nd quarter. The San Jose- based tech business’s 2nd quarter earnings topped $664 million, up 355% year-over-year. And that beat experts earnings price quote of $501 million, according toRefinitiv

Zoom reported an earnings per share of $0.92, nearly doubling expert price quote of $0.45. And its paying customer base– those with a minimum of 10 staff members– grew to 370,200, up 458% year-over-year.

The stock, which trades under the ticker “ZM,” completed the day up 8.6% to $325. But after reporting, Zoom’s extended trading cost climbed up another 9%.

The business is amongst the leading organisation benefactors of the pandemic, which has actually displaced countless employees from office complex and accelerated digital change. Year- to-date the stock is up a shocking 373%.

“Organizations are shifting from addressing their immediate business continuity needs to supporting a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere on Zoom’s video-first platform,” Zoom creator and CEO Eric Yuan composed in the making report.

And the relocation towards WFH isn’t disappearing anytime quickly. A Fortune– SurveyMonkey survey in between July 17 and 21 …

