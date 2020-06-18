Zoom says end-to-end encryption will be available to both free and paid users in major U-turn

Zoom has said it will give all users of its video calling platform end-to-end encryption, starting with a beta test next month.

The company wrote in an article that free and paid users will have access to the feature.

Recently, Zoom was criticised for the lack of end-to-end encryption.

Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Zoom then announced it would roll out the feature – but only to individuals with paying accounts. CEO Eric Yuan had said that the decision was so Zoom could allow law enforcement access to its calls.

That light emitting diode to a flurry of criticism from activists and privacy groups who argued that the app was unnecessarily endangering conversations.





Read more

The company also shut down the account of a Tiananmen Square activist, who had a paid account, at the behest of the Chinese government. The account was later reinstated.

End-to-end encryption means only the communicating users can read the messages. It is just a feature of messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal, but not Facebook Messenger or text messages.

Messages, or calls, that aren’t end-to-end encrypted are less private than those which are.

Both free and paid users of Zoom will need to undergo a one-time process when coming up with calls to verify their identity, such as for instance confirming a telephone number through text, in order to get end-to-end encryption.

Account administrators would be able to enable end-to-end encryption on any group calls, in order to allow phone lines or older conferences room phones to access the decision.

“Many leading companies perform similar steps on account creation to reduce the mass creation of abusive accounts. We are confident that by implementing risk-based authentication, in combination with our current mix of tools — including our Report a User function — we can continue to prevent and fight abuse” Zoom wrote.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/25 Gun-toting humanoid robot sent in to space Russia has launched a humanoid robot in to space on a rocket bound for the International Space Station (ISS). The robot Fedor will spend 10 days aboard the ISS practising skills such as for instance using tools to fix issues onboard. Russia’s deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin has previously shared videos of Fedor handling and shooting guns at a firing range with lethal accuracy. Dmitry Rogozin/Twitter 2/25 Google turns 21 Google celebrates its 21st birthday on September 27. The The internet search engine was founded in September 1998 by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in their dormitories at California’s Stanford University. Page and Brin chose the name google because it recalled the mathematic term ‘googol’, meaning 10 raised to the ability of 100 Google 3/25 Hexa drone lifts off Chief engineer of LIFT aircraft Balazs Kerulo demonstrates their “Hexa” personal drone craft in Lago Vista, Texas on June 3 2019 Reuters 4/25 Project Scarlett to succeed Xbox One Microsoft announced Project Scarlett, the successor to the Xbox One, at E3 2019. The company said that the newest console will be 4 times as powerful as the Xbox One and is slated for a release date of Christmas 2020 Getty 5/25 First new iPod in four years Apple has announced the new iPod Touch, the first new iPod in four years. The device will have the choice of adding more storage, up to 256GB Apple 6/25 Folding phone may flop Samsung will cancel orders of its Galaxy Fold phone by the end of May if the telephone is not then ready available. The $2000 folding phone has been found to break easily with review copies being recalled after backlash PA 7/25 Charging mat non-starter Apple has cancelled its AirPower wireless charging mat, that was slated as an easy way to charge numerous apple products simultaneously AFP/Getty 8/25 “Super league” India shoots down satellite India has claimed status within a “super league” of nations after shooting down a live satellite in a test of new missile technology EPA 9/25 5G incoming 5G wireless internet is expected to launch in 2019, with the potential to reach speeds of 50mb/s Getty 10/25 Uber halts driverless testing after death Uber has halted testing of driverless vehicles after a woman was killed by certainly one of their cars in Tempe, Arizona. March 19 2018 Getty 11/25 A humanoid robot gestures during a demo at a stall in the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX/Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore Getty 12/25 A humanoid robot gestures during a demo at a stall in the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX/Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore Getty 13/25 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty 14/25 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty 15/25 The giant human-like robot bears a striking resemblance to the military robots starring in the movie ‘Avatar’ and is claimed as a world first by its creators from the South Korean robotic company Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty 16/25 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty 17/25 Waseda University’s saxophonist robot WAS-5, manufactured by professor Atsuo Takanishi Rex 18/25 Waseda University’s saxophonist robot WAS-5, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock playing one string light saber guitar perform jam session Rex 19/25 A test line of a fresh energy suspension railway resembling the giant panda is observed in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters 20/25 A test type of a new energy suspension railway, resembling a huge panda, is observed in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters 21/25 A concept car by Trumpchi from GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Rex 22/25 A Mirai fuel cell vehicle by Toyota is displayed at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters 23/25 A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters 24/25 A man looks at an exhibit entitled ‘Mimus’ a huge industrial robot which has been reprogrammed to interact with humans during a photocall at the newest Design Museum in South Kensington, London Getty 25/25 A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is displayed throughout the 4th International conference on Home Land Security and Cyber in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv Getty

1/25 Gun-toting humanoid robot sent into space Russia has launched a humanoid robot into space on a rocket bound for the International Space Station (ISS). The robot Fedor will spend 10 days aboard the ISS practising skills such as using tools to fix problems onboard. Russia’s deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin has previously shared videos of Fedor handling and shooting guns at a firing range with deadly accuracy. Dmitry Rogozin/Twitter 2/25 Google turns 21 Google celebrates its 21st birthday on September 27. The The search engine was founded in September 1998 by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in their dormitories at California’s Stanford University. Page and Brin find the name google as it recalled the mathematic term ‘googol’, meaning 10 raised to the power of 100 Google 3/25 Hexa drone lifts off Chief engineer of LIFT aircraft Balazs Kerulo demonstrates the company’s “Hexa” personal drone craft in Lago Vista, Texas on June 3 2019 Reuters 4/25 Project Scarlett to succeed Xbox One Microsoft announced Project Scarlett, the successor to the Xbox One, at E3 2019. The company said that the newest console will be 4 times as powerful since the Xbox One and is slated for a release date of Christmas 2020 Getty

5/25 First new iPod in four years Apple has announced the newest iPod Touch, the first new iPod in four years. The device will have the choice of adding more storage, up to 256GB Apple 6/25 Folding phone may flop Samsung will cancel orders of its Galaxy Fold phone by the end of May if the telephone is not then ready available. The $2000 folding phone has been found to break easily with review copies being recalled after backlash PA 7/25 Charging mat non-starter Apple has cancelled its AirPower wireless charging mat, that was slated as an easy way to charge numerous apple products simultaneously AFP/Getty 8/25 “Super league” India shoots down satellite India has claimed status within a “super league” of nations after shooting down a live satellite in a test of new missile technology EPA

9/25 5G incoming 5G wireless internet is expected to launch in 2019, with the potential to reach speeds of 50mb/s Getty 10/25 Uber halts driverless testing after death Uber has halted testing of driverless vehicles after having a woman was killed by one of their cars in Tempe, Arizona. March 19 2018 Getty 11/25 A humanoid robot gestures throughout a demo at a stall in the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX/Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore Getty 12/25 A humanoid robot gestures throughout a demo at a stall in the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX/Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore Getty

13/25 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty 14/25 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty 15/25 The giant human-like robot bears a striking resemblance to the military robots starring in the movie ‘Avatar’ and is claimed as a world first by its creators from the South Korean robotic company Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty 16/25 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty

17/25 Waseda University’s saxophonist robot WAS-5, manufactured by professor Atsuo Takanishi Rex 18/25 Waseda University’s saxophonist robot WAS-5, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock playing one string light saber guitar perform jam session Rex 19/25 A test type of a fresh energy suspension railway resembling the giant panda is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters 20/25 A test line of a new energy suspension railway, resembling a huge panda, is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters

21/25 A concept car by Trumpchi from GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Rex 22/25 A Mirai fuel cell vehicle by Toyota is displayed at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters 23/25 A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters 24/25 A man looks at an exhibit entitled ‘Mimus’ a giant industrial robot which has been reprogrammed to interact with humans during a photocall at the newest Design Museum in South Kensington, London Getty

25/25 A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is displayed during the 4th International conference on Home Land Security and Cyber in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv Getty

“We’re heartened that Zoom listened to consumers” said Mozilla’s VP of Advocacy Ashley Boyd, “especially at a time when millions of people are relying on the platform to stay connected amid the pandemic and to organize in support of Black lives.”

Mozilla, along with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, was one of many companies organising petitions for Zoom to implement end-to-end encryption with it being argued that the video calling pc software can be crucial to helping protestors and activists organise.