Zoom Says China Demanded Shutting Activists’ Accounts Over Tiananmen Events

Zoom Video Communications said on Thursday it suspended user accounts and ended meetings for this anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown on its platform following the Chinese government demanded it do so.

Zoom, which has seen its worldwide popularity as a video conferencing tool soar throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said it did not provide any user information or meeting content to the Chinese government, adding it could not allow further requests from China to impact users away from country later on.

The company’s statement employs it temporarily shut three accounts owned by activists, among whom relies in Hong Kong and two in the United States.

US-based Humanitarian China founder Zhou Fengsuo said his account was suspended after holding a Zoom event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square. The event was joined by viewers based in mainland China.

Zoom said the Chinese government had notified it about four large planned commemoration meetings that have been being publicised on social media marketing. The authorities demanded they terminate the events and linked accounts, it added.

Zoom chose to end three of those meetings and temporarily suspend the host accounts as it happens to be unable to remove specific participants from the meeting or block participants from a certain country from joining a meeting, the organization said.

California-based Zoom, said it left the last meeting “undisturbed” since it did not have any participants from mainland China. It has now reinstated the accounts.

The company said it absolutely was developing technology to enable it to remove or block at the participant level centered on geography, and would publish an updated global policy on June 30.

“This will enable us to comply with requests from local authorities when they determine activity on our platform is illegal within their borders,” it said.

“However, we will also be able to protect these conversations for participants outside of those borders where the activity is allowed.”

Reuters wasn’t immediately in a position to contact China’s internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown is a highly sensitive matter in China and content related to it really is regularly blocked or censored by authorities.

China’s cyberspace is tightly controlled, with Western social media marketing and chat platforms such as for example Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp blocked. Microsoft’s was taken off China’s Apple and Android stores in 2017 though a Skype for Business option remains available.

Zoom, which said in its SEC filings it has many research and development personnel in China, isn’t blocked and it has become a popular tool for Chinese users told to keep home throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wang Dan, a US-based dissident and exiled Tiananmen Square student leader whose account was also power down, said that he was shocked to hear Zoom admit it had interrupted their meetings. His June 3 event with about 200 participants was deactivated midstream, that he said.

“Zoom compiled with China’s request, preventing us from going about our lives smoothly. It cannot get away with just a statement. We shall continue to use legal means and public opinion to ask Zoom to take responsibility for its mistake,” he said.

