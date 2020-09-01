Zoom revenues skyrocket as profits double

Popular videoconferencing app Zoom has actually seen its revenues skyrocket as 2nd quarter profits more than doubled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Revenues jumped 355% to $663.5 m (₤ 496.3 m) for the 3 months ending 31 July, beating experts’ expectations of $500.5 m.

Profits skyrocketed to $186m, while client development increased 458%, compared to the very same duration in 2019.

Video conferencing apps stay vital due to the boost in remote working.

Zoom’s shares struck a record high on Monday, closing at $325.10, as the company raised its yearly income anticipated by more than 30% to the series of $2.37 bn-$ 2.39 bn, from its previous forecast of $1.78 bn-$ 1.80 bn.

Key to Zoom’s success was its capability to include paying clients – high-budget business customers – as opposed to those who utilize its services free of charge.

The business stated that its big clients – companies that produced more than $100,000 in income in the previous year – doubled to 988 throughout the quarter.

