Zoom murder: A son stabbed and killed his father during a meeting, police say

Dwight Powers got on the video clip telephone call when his son, Thomas Scully-Powers, stabbed him at regarding 12: 04 p.m. in Amityville, police stated. Several participants of the video clip conversation called 911 after the case, police included.

Scully-Powers, 32, left the scene and was detained regarding a hr later on and billed with murder in the 2nd level, police stated in a declaration.

He will certainly be delivered to a regional health center to be dealt with for small injuries he obtained from leaping out of a home window, police stated.

Authorities are not launching more info regarding the case right now.