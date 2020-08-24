Zoom meetings hit by outage – TechCrunch

Zoom states it has actually solved an hours-long outage.

The video calling giant stated right before 9 a.m. ET that it “received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars.”

“We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue,” according to Zoom’s status page.

By early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, Zoom was down more than 2%.

If you’re having difficulty linking to Zoom, we have actually determined the concern and are dealing with a repair. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. We’re so sorry about the hassle. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

Zoom stated the concern was solved simply after 1 p.m. ET.

Not everybody was impacted by theoutage Some users reported that their Zoom calls were working. Others stated they might not enter into their frequently set up Zoom meetings.

Since the business’s enormous spike in users, thanks to everybody working from house throughout the pandemic, Zoom has actually declared some 300 million everyday conference individuals.

Zoom didn’t instantly discuss the reason for today’s outage, however a representative excused the downtime.

Updated at 11:00 a.m. ET with information of a repair presenting and once again at 1:15 p.m. ET after a repair was discovered.