Zoom made as much money in three months as it did in all of 2019; stock jumps toward a new record

Zoom Video Communications Inc. made as much money in May, June and July as it did in all of 2019, beating even the outsize expectations of Wall Street and sending its stock to a new record high.
Zoom
ZM,
has been one of the biggest tech beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its name becoming synonymous with videoconferencing at a time when the technology has become essential for businesses and families separated by shelter-in-place rules.
The company reported blowout earnings three months ago, and the stock — which began trading less than a year before the pandemic started — has skyrocketed, gaining more than 360% so far this year as the S&P 500 Index
SPX,
has gained 10%.
That set up a tough task for Zoom in Monday’s earnings report, as expectations for another astounding financial update grew heated. Morgan Stanley analysts said ahead of the report that buy-side analysts expected Zoom to beat its own forecast by about 30%.
Zoom’s sales exceeded expectations by more than 32% Monday, easily hitting that mark, and profit was more than double what was expected. The company reported second-quarter net income of $185.7 million, or 63 cents a share, on sales of $663.5 million, more than four times the $146 million reported a year earlier. In 2019, Zoom reported net income of $101.2 million on sales of $622.3 million.
After adjusting for stock-based…