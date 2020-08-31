Zoom made as much money in three months as it did in all of 2019; stock jumps toward a new record

Zoom Video Communications Inc. made as much money in May, June and July as it did in all of 2019, beating even the outsize expectations of Wall Street and sending its stock to a new record high.

has been one of the biggest tech beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its name becoming synonymous with videoconferencing at a time when the technology has become essential for businesses and families separated by shelter-in-place rules.