Zoom is offering full end-to-end encryption for all users

Zoom has shot to fame since the video conferencing solution of the remote working shift

In the wake of ongoing privacy issues, the firm is now rolling out end-to-end encryption for all users

With growing competition, Zoom has faced pressure to double down on data privacy and cybersecurity

Great news for both free and paid Zoom users – the video communications company is offering full end-to-end encryption (E2EE) starting with a beta version pilot coming this July.

After releasing a draft design of how Zoom’s E2EE would try May, the business is now set to launch the stronger encryption next month, heeding to the calls of public and government officials. The announcement comes on the heels of the acquisition of Keybase, an encryption and identity service to secure on line IDs, that your videoconferencing leader called a “milestone” in its 90-Day security pledge.

E2EE makes it near impossible for third parties to decipher communications, however it will mean the conclusion for Zoom meetings conducted via telephone lines. Zoom indicated that “E2EE will be an optional feature” and admins can turn on or disable the feature make it possible for traditional phone lines and/or other older conference room phones to participate.

Earlier this month, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan shared in an earnings call that Zoom wouldn’t offer free subscription users full encryption “because we also want to interact with FBI [and] with local police in case some individuals use Zoom for a poor purpose.”

The restriction of full encryption offered and then paid users raised concerns that groups such as activists, journalists, and nonprofits – who frequently have limited resources – could be left susceptible. However, with the shadow of security-first competitors like Google Meet threatening the firm’s marketshare, showing dedication to protecting users’ data has become a priority.

Evan Greer, deputy director of the digital rights organization Fight for the Future, said in a comment to Wired: “Anyone who cares about public safety should be pushing for more encryption everywhere possible, not less,” Greer continued, “For the business to say they’ll only keep your calls safe and secure in the event that you pay extra — they’re leaving the folks most likely to be targeted by surveillance or on line harassment susceptible.

“They have a chance to do something really good for human rights by implementing default end-to-end encryption to all users. But if they make it a premium paid feature, they’re setting a precedent that privacy and safety are only for those who can afford to pay for it.”

Zoom’s solution for free/basic users is for them to verify their identities to get usage of a stronger level of security. In a business blog post, Yuan stated: “Free/Basic users seeking usage of E2EE will participate in a one-time process that will prompt the user for additional items of information, such as for example verifying a telephone number via a text.

“We are confident that by implementing risk-based authentication, in combination with our current mix of tools — including our Report a User function — we can continue to prevent and fight abuse.”

Zoom’s quick rise to fame has seem the app grow to on average 13 million users monthly, but and also this makes it probably one of the most targeted video conferencing tools amid the pandemic. Zoom bombings were rampant since the company’s nine to 11-digit identification codes made it a simple target for hackers, who does simply punch in a random sequence of numbers and “jump” into random calls.

The United States FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) even issued a warning against Zoom bombings amid reports of trolls and hackers hijacking school lessons taught via the app and sharing profane and pornographic contents.

The series of events led to Yuan issuing a formal apology and the CEO began to hold weekly webinars to update users of the progress in fixing the company’s security shortcomings.