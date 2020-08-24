Zoom is down, we’re finally free

Videoconferencing giant Zoom is experiencing widespread outages, with users in the US and UK reporting problems joining video calls.

DownDetector shows outages in North American and some parts of Europe, while Zoom’s own status page reports problems with meetings and webinars only. Chat, phone, and other auxiliary services are apparently working fine, but that doesn’t mean much if you can’t use the app for its prime function.

It’s never good for a major service like Zoom to go down, of course, but videoconferencing software has become integral to life during the pandemic. A search for complaints on Twitter shows lots of people are annoyed that they’re missing meetings and classes. It also shows lots of people are overjoyed that they’re missing meeting and classes.

Hello, we have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nS7fZY. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

According to some tweets, Zoom says it’s currently investigating the outages and will provide updates through its social media channels when service is restored. We’ll also be keeping an eye on things and will update this story…