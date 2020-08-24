Zoom investigating reports of meetings facing outage By Reuters

©Reuters The Zoom Video Communications logo design is envisioned at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York
(Reuters) – Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:-RRB- Inc is investigating reports about users facing concerns while running and accessing web meetings, the business stated on Monday.
Zoom has actually changed from a business-oriented teleconferencing tool to a worldwide video hangout throughout coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals consisted of within this site. Please be completely notified concerning the dangers and expenses connected with trading the monetary markets, it is …