Zoom has temporarily removed Giphy from its chat feature

Zoom has temporarily disabled the mixing of GIF platform Giphy in its chat feature, the company said in a blog post. “Once additional technical and security measures have been deployed, we will re-enable the feature.” Zoom didn’t provide any specifics past that on Giphy’s removing.

The firm talked about the change as a part of its newest listing of safety updates to the platform, which additionally consists of limits on display screen sharing, modifications to muting and unmuting capabilities, and restrictions on logging in to conferences from a number of gadgets (for conferences that require registration).

The transfer comes a couple of days after Facebook acquired Giphy for over $300 million, with plans to combine it into Instagram. How that acquisition will have an effect on Giphy integrations with different platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and iMessage — all rivals to Facebook— stays unclear, however Facebook has had well-documented points with privateness and safety.

At the time of the Facebook acquisition, Giphy’s GIFs didn’t use any embedded monitoring, and its API didn’t have entry to customers’ information, based on the corporate.

Zoom likewise has seen its share of safety issues as demand for its service has soared in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, with folks working and education remotely.

Zoom and Giphy didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark Monday.