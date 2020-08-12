Zoom and face masks are giving cosmetics brands an eye lift

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe today

The lipstick index may now be the mascara index. With many individuals now needed to use a mask while out in public, customers have actually relied on upping their eye video game.

Greater customer interest in eye makeup has actually been developing for months, tracking carefully to the boost of face mask use considering that the introduction of COVID-19 at the start of the year. In China, Alibaba reported eye makeup sales increased 150%, month-over-month by the end ofFebruary In South Korea, sales of eye makeup increased by 51.8% in March, year-over-year, at Lalavla, the health and charm shop chain run by GSRetail And Seoul- based Aekyung Industry’s cosmetics brand name Luna saw a 100% month-to-month boost in orders in March for its eye liner. Lotte Shopping, which runs outlet store and warehouse store in South Korea, discovered higher-end charm brands, like Dior and Bobbi Brown, saw sales growth of 40% in eye makeup sales in February.

“This charm boom has actually been driven in part by the appeal of ‘mask makeup looks,’ a trending expression on social networks that removed when Chinese charm influencers started sharing makeup aims to use with surgical masks in the middle of the COVID-19 …

