Zoo elephants to be given CBD oil to help them chill out and stop fighting

Warsaw Zoo revealed on its website Thursday that it would carry out the experiment, which it hopes will enhance the state of mind of the animals, with CBD oil manufacturer Dobrekonopie.

“We have started a project during which we will check the effect of CBD hemp oils on the mood of our animals,” the declaration checked out.

“To begin with, the program included Fredzia the elephant , who after the recent death of Erna (the former head of the elephant herd) was a bit stressed and had a bit of trouble finding her position in the herd.”

The oil– which does not have psychedelic homes– will be administered to 2 elephants– Fredzia, who is currently being given it, and fellow female herd member Buba.

Warsaw Zoo zookeeper Patryk Pyci ński discussed in a video published on Facebook that elephants can fight with the loss of a herd member “for weeks, sometimes for years.” This has actually held true with Fredzia, who has actually had problem adjusting following the death of the head of the herd, Erna, and has actually started utilizing a “tough trunk” mindset to attempt to assert her supremacy overBuba Meanwhile Buba, Pyci ński stated, utilizes “cleverness” and a more thoughtful technique in her tussle for the top. “Elephants are extremely intelligent animals with very complicated brains,” he stated in the video. “They’re extremely social animals that are …

