Zoo Atlanta reopening to the public on May 16 | News

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Zoo Atlanta introduced Thursday it should reopen to the public on Saturday, May 16 with enhanced protocols and procedures to take care of the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.

“As important this is to us, it was essential that we not reopen the Zoo until we could do so confidently, with the safety of our visitors, team members and the animals in our care as the number one priority,” mentioned Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond B. King.

According to Zoo Atlanta, the new protocols and procedures embody:

Timed ticketing: Zoo Atlanta has transitioned to a timed ticketing system to management capability and restrict the variety of visitors who’re inside the Zoo at any given time. Tickets could solely be bought on-line, and all transactions inside the Zoo can be paperless, with no money transactions. Paper maps will transition to all-digital maps visitors could view on cell units. Timed tickets can be obtainable starting Thursday, May 14.

Outdoor expertise: Zoo Atlanta supplies a largely outside expertise in a park surroundings. During this primary part of the Zoo’s reopening, all buildings (restrooms excepted), indoor venues and indoor experiences are briefly closed, as are facilities akin to Splash Fountain, rides and play areas. Food and items can be bought from outside kiosks.

One-way expertise to optimize social distancing: At all places the place possible, Zoo Atlanta will promote a one-way expertise that reinforces social distancing tips. Pathway guides can be on hand to help visitors and encourage social distancing.

Promoting wellness: All Zoo Atlanta workforce members will put on masks in public-facing areas of Zoo grounds. Visitors are strongly inspired to, however are usually not required to, put on masks. Hand sanitizing stations can be found all through the Zoo for visitor comfort. Zoo groups may also ceaselessly clear and disinfect touchpoints, restroom touchpoints and restrooms utilizing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) accredited disinfectant.

Encouraging advisable self-care: Visitors are inspired to stay aware of present CDC tips and public well being suggestions by practising applicable self-care and social distancing whereas on Zoo grounds