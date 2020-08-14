ZonLi Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket 10 lbs(48”x72” Grey, Twin), Summer Bamboo Weighted Blanket for Adult



ZonLi bamboo weighted blankets are designed to appeal to those who seek the very best in natural luxury



Pure cream represents optimism and brightness, just like a meter of sunshine warms you.

You can lay the cooling weighted blanket across the lap, wrap around the shoulders when you work, read or relax. It’s also one of the best choices as a gift for your family members and friends.

Navy is the color of childish children and resolute navy, which reminds you of a broad, deep but still childlike life.

Blue represents the sea which is the source of life giving you the feeling of quiet and hope.

Noble khaki is similar to cocoa and coffee as a sign of love.

Due to the weighted blanket is heavier than a normal blanket, so for the first few nights, you may fell it too heavy for you. Please give yourself 3-7 days to get used to a weighted blanket.

Please note that there is an error of 2-3 inches in the manual measurement. And a weighted blanket would small than the same size regular blanket because it is supposed to cover your body other than your bed.

1.Don’t swaddle or force one to use a weighted blanket. The blanket should be provided to them and used at their will.

2.Don’t cover the user’s face or head with the weighted blanket.

3.If the damage is noted, discontinue use immediately until a repair/replacement can be made.

1.Spot Wash: We recommend you spot-wash your weighted blanket to make it last longer. And a removable duvet cover is highly recommended.

2.Flat Dry: Flat drying is the best way for your weighted blanket to increase its lifespan.

100% premium cotton

100% bamboo viscose

100% premium cotton

Cotton/Bamboo/Minky/Chenille

Glass beads

Glass beads

Glass beads

36″×48″/41″×60″/48″×72″/60″×80″/80″×87″

48″×72″/60″×80″

36″×48″/41″×60″/48″×72″/60″×80″

36″×48″/48″×72″/55″×82″/60″×80″

5/7/10/12/15/17/20/22/25/30

10/12/15/20

5/7/10/15/20

Kids, Adults

Adults

Kids, Adults

Kids, Adults

【COOLING COOLING COOLING FABRIC】The weighted blanket is made of 100% natural bamboo viscose, cooling, ultra soft & smooth. It’s perfect for hot summer nights to enable hot sleepers to stay drier and cooler.

【4 REASONS WHY ZonLi WEIGHTED BLANKET IS WORTH THE PRICE】Each design has a unique role. (1) High-density sewing technology, two-layer microfiber are added to prevent the loose of the thread and leakage of the beads. (2) Smaller squares to distribute glass beads inside the blanket evenly. (3) Two-layer 100% Bamboo Viscose to keep you cool and comfortable. (4) Loops to secure the duvet cover.

【HOW TO CHOOSE】Choose the weighted blanket weighs 6%-10% of your body weight and a lighter one for the first try. 48*72 weighted blanket 10 lbs is suitable for 100lbs-130lbs individual and a queen-size bed.

【3 REASONS WHY WE RECOMMEND A DUVET COVER FOR YOUR BLANKET】 (1) EASY cleaning. (2) Extend the blanket’s span life. (3) Various styles for your choice, Comfortable Cotton, Cooling Bamboo, Warm Minky.

【THE SERVICE YOU WANT】 ZonLi provides 3-Month return and replacement service & life-time free customer service. If you have any questions or need additional help, please contact us freely we’ll solve the problem for you as soon as possible.