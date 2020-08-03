ZonLi Bamboo Weighted Blanket 20lbs(60"x80", Grey Navy, Queen Size) Oeko-tex Certified Material Cooling Blanket with Galss Beads

Price:
【COOLING COOLING COOLING FABRIC】The weighted blanket is made of 100% bamboo viscose, cooling, ultra soft & smooth. It’s perfect for hot summer nights to enable hot sleepers to stay drier and cooler.
【4 REASONS WHY ZonLi WEIGHTED BLANKET IS WORTH THE PRICE】Each design has a unique role. (1) High-density sewing technology, two-layer microfiber are added to prevent the loose of the thread and leakage of the beads. (2) Smaller squares to distribute glass beads inside the blanket evenly. (3) Two-layer 100% Bamboo Viscose to keep you cool and comfortable. (4) Loops to secure the duvet cover.
【HOW TO CHOOSE】Choose the weighted blanket weighs 6%-10% of your body weight and a lighter one for the first try. 60*80 weighted blanket 20 lbs is suitable for 200lbs-250lbs individual and a queen size or king size bed.
【3 REASONS WHY WE RECOMMEND A DUVET COVER FOR YOUR BLANKET】 (1) EASY cleaning. (2) Extend the blanket’s span life. (3) Various styles for your choice, Comfortable Cotton, Cooling Bamboo, Warm Minky.
【THE SERVICE YOU WANT】 ZonLi provides 24 hours customer service every day. If you have any questions or need additional help, please contact us freely we’ll solve the problem for you as soon as possible.