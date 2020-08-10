ZonLi Adult Weighted Blanket 20 lbs(60”x80”, Abstract/Navy), Queen Size Weighted Blanket for Adults, Soft Fleece Heavy Blanket with Glass Beads



Various Ways: ZonLi weighted blanket can be used in various ways. You can lay the weighted blanket across the lap, wrap around the shoulders when you work, read or relax. It’s also a good gift for your family members and friends.

Size: The blanket may little smaller than the ordinary blanket to concentrate the weight on your body.

Color: ZonLi weighted blanket is shot in kind 100%, we use different lighting, the color may be different. And different monitors may also cause a little color difference.

Adaptation Time: This weighted blanket is heavier than a normal blanket. Maybe you feel heavy at first, but the weight of the blanket is helpful to fall asleep faster. If you choose a fit size and weight base on your weight, usually after using it 3-7days continuously, your body will adapt to this weight.

Care Instruction: Please protect your weighted blanket from direct sources of heat, as heat could damage the glass beads inside. If damage in the weighted blanket, discontinue use immediately until a repair or replacement can be made.

Wash Instruction: The weighted blanket is machine washable. Since the weighted blankets are too heavy for a washing machine, we recommend you hand wash or use a duvet cover. The best way is using a duvet cover of the same size. The duvet cover is easy to clean and can protect your blanket.

【EVERYONE IS AN ARTIST OF LIFE】Everyone is an artist of life, the creators of own lives. The geometric series weighted blankets are designed to include abstract, geometric, triangular, polygonal and cyclic patterns. Choose geometry series weighted blanket to try a new sleep mode, it is a good gift for yourself or your lovers.

【WARM FABRIC】ZonLi Minky weighted blanket is designed as a cashmere-like smooth texture on one side and minky dots on the other. Its material is fluffy, ultra soft plush, so it’s comfortable, breathable and durable for you to have a good sleep.

【4 REASONS WHY ZonLi WEIGHTED BLANKET IS WORTH THE PRICE】Each design has a unique role. (1) High-density sewing technology, two-layer microfiber are added to prevent the loose of the thread and leakage of the beads. (2) Smaller squares to distribute glass beads inside the blanket evenly. (3) Two-layer 100% soft Minky fabric to keep you at the perfect temperature (avoid overly cool). (4) Loops to secure the duvet cover.

【HOW TO CHOOSE】Choose the weighted blanket weighs 6%-10% of your body weight and a lighter one for the first try. 60*80 weighted blanket 20 lbs is suitable for 200lbs-250lbs individual and a queen size or king size bed.

【THE SERVICE YOU WANT】 ZonLi provides 3-Month return and replacement service & life-time free customer service. If you have any questions or need additional help, please contact us freely we’ll solve the problem for you as soon as possible.