ZonLi 60”x80” Grey Cotton Duvet Cover, Queen Size Removable Duvet Cover for Weighted Blanket

【100% COTTON】ZonLi cotton duvet cover is made of 100% cotton fabric to make the duvet cover fine and breathable, soft and close-fitting.

【PRACTCAL DESIGN】There are 8 ties on the inside of the duvet cover to connect cover and weighted blanket together. And ZonLi uses the 1.5m zipper which can be hidden to maintain the cover safe and exquisite when using.

【WHY YOU NEED A DUVET COVER】(1) EASY cleaning. (2) Extend the blanket’s span life. (3) Various styles for your choice, Comfortable Cotton, Cooling Bamboo, Warm Minky.

【CARE INSTRUCTION】The bamboo duvet cover is removable and machine-washable. And the 60”x80” duvet cover is suitable for all weighted blankets in size 60”x80”.

【THE SERVICE YOU WANT】 ZonLi provides 24 hours customer service every day. If you have any questions or need additional help, please contact us freely we’ll solve the problem for you as soon as possible.